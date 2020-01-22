SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 29.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 318,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

Shares of KEY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. 5,603,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,657,175. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $171,936.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,965 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,375. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.