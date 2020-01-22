SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,632,392,000 after purchasing an additional 478,602 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $863,699,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Home Depot by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $753,701,000 after purchasing an additional 546,832 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $473,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.97. The company had a trading volume of 313,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,908. The stock has a market cap of $252.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $174.53 and a 1 year high of $239.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.17 and a 200 day moving average of $222.90.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

