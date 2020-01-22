SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $661,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $434,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,339,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $2,830,151.10. Insiders have sold a total of 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216 in the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Citigroup cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

EL traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.67. 1,047,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,391. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

