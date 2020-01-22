SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 618,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,814,000 after purchasing an additional 31,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,186,000 after purchasing an additional 299,476 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.28. 15,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,661. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.35.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.