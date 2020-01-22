SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,274 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,589,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,046,000 after buying an additional 48,873 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 915,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,891,000 after buying an additional 174,395 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 874,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,161,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.57. The stock had a trading volume of 857,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,704,396. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.61. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $160.32 and a 52 week high of $223.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

