SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,323 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,941. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.30 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average is $72.01.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

