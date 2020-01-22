SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 610 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2,073.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,103,000 after purchasing an additional 547,493 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 17,788.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 487,229 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Honeywell International by 75.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 568,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,241,000 after purchasing an additional 243,800 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $35,289,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.31. 40,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,332. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.70 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.11.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

