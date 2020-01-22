SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.9% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.83. 29,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,738. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $101.11 and a 12-month high of $128.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5985 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

