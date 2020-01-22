SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,394 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth $62,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 17.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,527,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,115,000 after purchasing an additional 232,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 502.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,786,000 after purchasing an additional 537,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,845,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,912,000 after purchasing an additional 212,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth $125,000. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.64. 153,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

