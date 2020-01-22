SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,051,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,542,000 after purchasing an additional 43,846 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 902.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 19,905 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 244.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after buying an additional 424,134 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,020.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.0% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,006,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,072,000 after buying an additional 223,663 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 91.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

