SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 71,907 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,887,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 33,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,474. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.