SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $168.88. 1,283,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,978. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.74 and a 200-day moving average of $155.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $133.60 and a twelve month high of $169.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

