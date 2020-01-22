SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Comcast by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 48,889 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV raised its stake in Comcast by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,923,552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $86,502,000 after acquiring an additional 65,098 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in Comcast by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 6,646 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Comcast by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,549 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 682,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,711,000 after buying an additional 18,229 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

In other Comcast news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.52. The company had a trading volume of 555,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,731,605. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.67 and a one year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

