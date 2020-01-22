SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,308. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $302.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

