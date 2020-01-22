SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 205,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,857,000 after purchasing an additional 125,432 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at about $5,022,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 21.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.54. 385,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,815,868. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.04.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.