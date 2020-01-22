SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Facebook by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Facebook by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.12. 6,400,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,136,365. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.52 and a 12-month high of $222.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.56. The firm has a market cap of $631.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total value of $23,571,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 914,700 shares of company stock worth $174,758,883. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.15.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

