SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $689,138.33. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,725. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.47. 3,704,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,177,373. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

