SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 1.0% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 26,402 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 150,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 60.2% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 238,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after buying an additional 89,745 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth $104,664,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.07. 19,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,123. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72.

