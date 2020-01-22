SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 293.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 94,378 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 183,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

BMY remained flat at $$67.43 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,781,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,912,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $67.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.67 and its 200-day moving average is $53.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

