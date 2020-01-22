SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $141.27. 78,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $29,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,136,224 shares in the company, valued at $15,498,557,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 4,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.38 per share, with a total value of $500,173.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,553.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and have sold 1,780,504 shares worth $219,697,912. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

