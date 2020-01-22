SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,724 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.8% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.03. 6,213,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,199,519. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a market cap of $224.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.