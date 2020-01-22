SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,553 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,439 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.64. 359,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,859,350. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The firm has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.