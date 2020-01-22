SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 911 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,243,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,998,000 after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $1,450,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.10.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.70. 616,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,416. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.55 and its 200-day moving average is $166.40. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $177.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

