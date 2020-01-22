SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 33,270 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,825,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.37. The stock had a trading volume of 135,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,743. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.36. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

