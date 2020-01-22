SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $641,000. SPF Beheer BV raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 373,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of 3M by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.86. 1,058,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,034. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

