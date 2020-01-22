SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 840.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 440,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,871,000 after acquiring an additional 393,880 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 911,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,574,000 after purchasing an additional 229,749 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 283.7% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 234,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,476,000 after purchasing an additional 173,321 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,997,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,421,177,000 after purchasing an additional 105,186 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,646 shares of company stock valued at $58,355,351. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO traded up $7.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.20. 110,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $250.09 and a 1 year high of $331.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.61. The firm has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.23.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.