SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 11,851.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after buying an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,423,000 after buying an additional 1,463,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Walmart by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,595,000 after buying an additional 807,470 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Walmart by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,807,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,084,000 after buying an additional 721,297 shares during the period. 30.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.43. The stock had a trading volume of 153,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,384. The company has a market capitalization of $326.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

