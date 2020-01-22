SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 538 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,434 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.9% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $351.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $237.27 and a twelve month high of $352.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.