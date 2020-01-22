SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,771 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 97,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 174,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,256,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,522,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.03. 372,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,047,279. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

