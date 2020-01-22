SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,298 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.67. The stock had a trading volume of 120,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,658,200. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.19. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $148.61.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

