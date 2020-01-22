Seal Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $315,796.00 (SEAL)

Seal Network (CURRENCY:SEAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, Seal Network has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Seal Network has a market capitalization of $315,796.00 and $270.00 worth of Seal Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seal Network token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seal Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.19 or 0.03558041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00204052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030436 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00130057 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Seal Network Token Profile

Seal Network’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,110,690 tokens. The official message board for Seal Network is medium.com/sealnetwork. Seal Network’s official Twitter account is @seal_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seal Network’s official website is seal.network. The Reddit community for Seal Network is /r/Seal_Network.

Seal Network Token Trading

Seal Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seal Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seal Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seal Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seal Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seal Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.