Sealchain Reaches One Day Volume of $57,707.00 (SEAL)

Sealchain (CURRENCY:SEAL) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Sealchain has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $57,707.00 worth of Sealchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sealchain token can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges including MXC and LBank. Over the last seven days, Sealchain has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sealchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.11 or 0.05467811 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026738 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033721 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128189 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001346 BTC.

About Sealchain

SEAL is a token. It launched on February 11th, 2018. Sealchain’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,813,492 tokens. The official website for Sealchain is sealchain.io. Sealchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sealchain Token Trading

Sealchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sealchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sealchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sealchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sealchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sealchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.