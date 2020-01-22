Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Westrock Co’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WRK)

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Westrock in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.20. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Westrock’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WRK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Westrock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

Shares of WRK opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Westrock has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $7,672,761.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 689,418 shares in the company, valued at $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,467 and sold 255,618 shares valued at $10,378,523. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Westrock by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Westrock by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 374,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Westrock by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98,965 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Westrock by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

