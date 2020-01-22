Seele (SEELE) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Seele has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seele has a total market cap of $81.02 million and approximately $31.22 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001351 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00037092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $471.34 or 0.05499465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00026748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033213 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00128038 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Seele Profile

Seele is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,587,206 tokens. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele is seele.pro. The official message board for Seele is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, DDEX, CoinBene, IDEX and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

