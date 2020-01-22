Select Energy Services (WTTR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE: WTTR) in the last few weeks:

1/15/2020 – Select Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

1/15/2020 – Select Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/9/2020 – Select Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $9.00 to $10.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Select Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/24/2019 – Select Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/13/2019 – Select Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/23/2019 – Select Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 452,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $939.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -810.00 and a beta of 2.74. Select Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Select Energy Services Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

