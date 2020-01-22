Selfkey (KEY) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.28 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Selfkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, RightBTC, Kucoin and Tidex. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and $1.28 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00037092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.34 or 0.05499465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00026748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033213 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00128038 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

KEY is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,960,048,541 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, ABCC, Binance, Tidex, RightBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

