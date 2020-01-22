Semux (SEM) Trading 32.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Semux has traded up 32.8% against the dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $7,443.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001283 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00042082 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00018274 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003400 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000684 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000134 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.