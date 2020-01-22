Senior plc (LON:SNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 206.83 ($2.72).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Senior in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Senior from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.35) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Senior to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Senior from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Senior alerts:

Shares of SNR stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 165 ($2.17). 889,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.91 million and a P/E ratio of 15.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 179.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 190.68. Senior has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163.60 ($2.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18).

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.