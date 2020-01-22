Sentinel 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32,163.00 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. In the last week, Sentinel has traded down 5% against the dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $32,163.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

SENT is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.