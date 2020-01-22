Sentinel Protocol Price Tops $0.0143 on Major Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bittrex, Upbit and Bilaxy. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and $13.49 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00022657 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008280 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009935 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019195 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005401 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005453 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,194,835 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, DDEX, Bibox, Bilaxy, GDAC, BitForex, Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.