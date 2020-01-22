Sentivate Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $88,235.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $88,235.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Sentivate token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00037092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.34 or 0.05499465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00026748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033213 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00128038 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Sentivate Token Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,261,843,458 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

