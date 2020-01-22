ServiceNow (NOW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect ServiceNow to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ServiceNow to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NOW opened at $312.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.29. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $182.46 and a 12-month high of $315.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,738.87, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $342.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.50.

In other ServiceNow news, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $604,920.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,476,546.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

