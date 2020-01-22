ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Announces Earnings Results

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.46 million.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $38.56.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFBS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $69,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 327,330 shares in the company, valued at $11,335,437.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.