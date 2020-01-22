SFE Investment Counsel Sells 5,666 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,811 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.8% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 66.8% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $316.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.65 and a 200-day moving average of $241.79. The company has a market cap of $1,390.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $319.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.62.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

