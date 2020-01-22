Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target Lowered to C$0.30 at National Bank Financial

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Sherritt International stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.19. 80,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of C$0.17 and a 1 year high of C$0.53.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$27.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sherritt International will post -0.0615385 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.