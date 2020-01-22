SHIELD 24-Hour Volume Reaches $19.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, SHIELD has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SHIELD has a market cap of $88,200.00 and $19.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,602.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.01926401 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.01 or 0.03952958 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00663295 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00745095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00103574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010477 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028871 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00588650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.