Shift (SHIFT) Trading 20.6% Lower This Week

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Shift has a market capitalization of $255,546.00 and $1,032.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, IDAX and Bittrex. During the last week, Shift has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,694,489 coins. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Livecoin, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

