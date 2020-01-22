Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $4,334,142.24 in Stock

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik sold 97,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $4,334,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Antoine Papiernik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Antoine Papiernik sold 58,333 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $2,511,818.98.

Shares of SWAV opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $68.39.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 214.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,070,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,057,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,072,000 after purchasing an additional 162,999 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,275,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Shockwave Medical from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

