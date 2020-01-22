Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Pi Financial

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$590.00 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.48% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:SHOP traded up C$8.91 on Wednesday, reaching C$617.67. The company had a trading volume of 189,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,447. Shopify has a 52-week low of C$205.07 and a 52-week high of C$626.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$530.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$462.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion and a PE ratio of -538.92. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

In related news, Director Gail Faye Goodman sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$416.84, for a total transaction of C$25,427.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,061,266.31. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$413.77, for a total value of C$172,126.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at C$213,917.37. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 775 shares of company stock worth $322,129.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

