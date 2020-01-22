ShowHand Market Capitalization Achieves $19,530.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC and Hotbit. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $19,530.00 and approximately $8,101.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.25 or 0.03355647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00202324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00127409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, Mercatox, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

